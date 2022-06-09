Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 0.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $43,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.32. 8,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

