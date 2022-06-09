King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,940 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $572.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

