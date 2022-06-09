King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 39 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,345.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,276.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 189.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.63.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

