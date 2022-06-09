King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 840 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Sonos worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,501 shares of company stock worth $4,160,494. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.