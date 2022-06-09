King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Barnes Group worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

