King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.41 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 944,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

