King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.79 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,356 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

