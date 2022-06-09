King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,855 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Mercury Systems worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 30.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 296.40, a PEG ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

