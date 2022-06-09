King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 732,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $121.75 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.