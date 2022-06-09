King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

