King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 66,400 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of CNX Resources worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CNX Resources by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $7,262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

