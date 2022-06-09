King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $155.82. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

