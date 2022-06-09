King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 125,595 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125,595 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of CGNT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

