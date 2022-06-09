Kommunitas (KOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.97 Million

Kommunitas (KOM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00327225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00438574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

