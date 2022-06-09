Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 13,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -99.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.