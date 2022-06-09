L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.93. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

