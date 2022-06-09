Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LIFZF stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

