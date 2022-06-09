Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of LIF opened at C$34.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$28.28 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.77.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6215902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 98.65%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

