Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,739 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

