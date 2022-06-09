Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.