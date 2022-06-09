Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.05.

Shares of TTWO opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

