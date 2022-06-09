Lanceria Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $7,565.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00329946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00442527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

