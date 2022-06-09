Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.