Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

LE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 181,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,965. The company has a market cap of $357.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

