Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.90% of Lantronix worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

LTRX opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

