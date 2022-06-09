Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

