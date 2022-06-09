Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $32,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

