Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 45,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,725,000 after buying an additional 430,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

FIS opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

