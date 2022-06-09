Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after acquiring an additional 490,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.