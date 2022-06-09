Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

MDT stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

