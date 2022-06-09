Legal & General Group Plc Has $310.82 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $310,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,122.35.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,767,334 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,092.35 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,371.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,051.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,988.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

