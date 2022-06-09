Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $17.30. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 108,482 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,535,000 shares of company stock worth $225,389,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

