LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.