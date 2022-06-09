LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Further Reading
