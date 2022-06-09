Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 898,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

