Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,498 shares of company stock worth $167,772. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Limbach by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

