Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.68.
About Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde Aktiengesellschaft (LNDXF)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.