Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $80.77 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00326637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00440863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,525,544 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

