LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $28.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. 41,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,441.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at $878,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,369 shares of company stock worth $183,339. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $156,410,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,845,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $11,722,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.