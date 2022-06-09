Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 55.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 55.43 ($0.69).

LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 61 ($0.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 44.79 ($0.56). The stock had a trading volume of 138,580,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,812,406. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of £31.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.72.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($253,190.48). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,776.94).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

