LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Up 3.1%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.34. 18,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 53,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,240 over the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 39.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

