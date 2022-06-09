Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $18.33 Million Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.73% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.89%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

