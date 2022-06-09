Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $19.90 Million Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,437,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.80% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.88 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

