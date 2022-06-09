Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 13,864 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.