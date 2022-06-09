Loop Capital Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $524.63.

RH stock opened at $300.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.82.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,269 shares of company stock valued at $150,123,636 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

