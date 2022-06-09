Lori Browning Sells 1,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 364,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,591. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

