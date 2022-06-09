Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading 2.6% Higher

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.51 and last traded at $197.39. 19,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,043,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.