LuaSwap Market Cap Hits $2.98 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $999.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,164.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030803 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,997,441 coins and its circulating supply is 173,205,759 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

