LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading 1.7% Higher

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 146.20 ($1.83). 11,820,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 3,500,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80 ($1.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

