LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Director Jagjeet S. Bindra Sells 2,640 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LYB opened at $109.98 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.