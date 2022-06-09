Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,917 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,269 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

